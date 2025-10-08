Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gartner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Gartner by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.56.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $245.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

