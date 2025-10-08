Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

