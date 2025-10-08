HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,291 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 35.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after buying an additional 2,842,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 111.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,836,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 218.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,452,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 997,259 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in ASE Technology by 19,539.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 883,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 879,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 15.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 780,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ASE Technology Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

