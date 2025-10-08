HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,856 Shares of Wipro Limited $WIT

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 215,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 62.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 19.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 44.0% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a yield of 409.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

WIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

