HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 206,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,609,689.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 737,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,990.64. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,299.75. This represents a 40.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,851,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,775,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

