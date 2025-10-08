HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get RB Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in RB Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 352,530 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in RB Global by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,773,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,150,000 after acquiring an additional 557,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,436,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,360,000 after purchasing an additional 516,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,854,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,508,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,331,000 after purchasing an additional 463,844 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,832,590. This represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $814,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,140. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,209 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,521 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Wall Street Zen upgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RB Global in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.85. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $119.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.39%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.