HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10,336.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRL opened at $348.57 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $376.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38.

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

