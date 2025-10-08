HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.73 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average is $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean J. Kerins acquired 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

