HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ferguson plc $FERG

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,408,000 after buying an additional 806,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ferguson by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,410,000 after buying an additional 1,506,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ferguson by 13.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after buying an additional 827,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ferguson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after buying an additional 1,755,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 101.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,498,000 after buying an additional 2,094,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $231.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.