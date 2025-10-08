HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,050 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 331.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 863,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81,024 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 123,911 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 66,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.27 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

