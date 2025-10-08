HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,178 Trimble Inc. $TRMB

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 592.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 153.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,080. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $230,560. This represents a 52.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,381 shares of company stock worth $18,474,943. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

