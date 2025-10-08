HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,569 Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,776,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,891 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,221,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,508 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,002.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,120,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,254 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,968,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,338,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,968,000 after purchasing an additional 846,735 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE SLF opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SLF. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

