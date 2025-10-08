HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 16.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 51.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

