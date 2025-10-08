HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 34.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Qorvo by 33.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 222.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,010. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.