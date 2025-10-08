HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Popular by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Popular by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,240,584.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,495.31. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPOP stock opened at $125.31 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.49. Popular had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 16.49%.The business had revenue of $800.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1328 per share. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Popular from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hovde Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

