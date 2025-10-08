HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 41.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average of $124.22. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $201.53.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

