HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Centene Corporation $CNC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $4,033,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Centene by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,810,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,045,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CNC stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.