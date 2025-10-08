HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

