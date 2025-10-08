HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. $TOST

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 14,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after buying an additional 5,436,317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Toast by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,686 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth about $86,650,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Toast by 57.7% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,203,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,473,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Toast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of TOST opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,530 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $232,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 69,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,781.92. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $321,960.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 149,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,780.32. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,196 shares of company stock worth $2,398,513. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

