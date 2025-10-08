HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 630.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 584.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,434 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.