HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 486.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 39.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.40.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $232.21 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.56.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.