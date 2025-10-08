HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,716,000 after acquiring an additional 268,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,836,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,721,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 955,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,464,000 after acquiring an additional 56,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 136.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 848,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,799,000 after purchasing an additional 488,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

