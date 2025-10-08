HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,444 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 166.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 81.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MFG stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

