HB Wealth Management LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 206,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $439.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

