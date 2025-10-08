HB Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 68,064 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 374.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 219,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 65.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 478,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 189,458 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

