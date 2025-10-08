HB Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 78.4% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 70,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,295,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total value of $195,323.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,232.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,359,718.50. This trade represents a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.8%

CLH opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.39 and a 200-day moving average of $226.30.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.