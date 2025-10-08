HB Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Position in TFS Financial Corporation $TFSL

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,558 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,388,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 966,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 362,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 208,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.73.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. Analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 389.66%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Anthony J. Asher acquired 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,570.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,570.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 3,900 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $52,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,761.17. This trade represents a 20.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $516,267. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

