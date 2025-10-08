HB Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $1,480,132.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $862,185.66. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,075.76. This trade represents a 73.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,956 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,431. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

