HB Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 37.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 7.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,600,000. This trade represents a 14.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,350. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,111,427. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.27.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $531.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.91. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $547.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

