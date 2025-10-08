HB Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Stake in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Campbell's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Campbell’s by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Campbell’s by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Campbell’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.82.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.02. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.