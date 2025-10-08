HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 36.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 137.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $11,645,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $113.03 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

