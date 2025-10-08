HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 107.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 80.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $111,000.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total value of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,624.78. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total transaction of $19,631,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,759,218.50. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.17.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $373.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $272.50 and a 52 week high of $416.33.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

