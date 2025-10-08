HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $149.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average of $171.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

