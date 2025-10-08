HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $244,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,670,000 after purchasing an additional 195,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,015,000 after acquiring an additional 616,986 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,408,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,322,000 after acquiring an additional 144,666 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,347,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

