HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $556,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 129,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 461,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 335,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,980,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

