HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.73. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.79 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

