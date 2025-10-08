HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 2,311.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 153,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 147,294 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,622.39. This represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AM

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.