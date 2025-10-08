HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in IDEX Corporation $IEX

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $165.77 on Wednesday. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

