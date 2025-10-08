HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in WD-40 Company $WDFC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 210.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 420.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 656.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in WD-40 by 49.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDFC opened at $193.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.09. WD-40 Company has a twelve month low of $190.67 and a twelve month high of $292.36.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

