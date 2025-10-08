HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF $FTXN

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 225.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 29,916.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $501,000.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $116.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

