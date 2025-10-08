HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Kyndryl by 637.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 135.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.85. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KD has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

