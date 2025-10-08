HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ESAB by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ESAB by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ESAB by 37.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ESAB by 204.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,881.61. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $459,774.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. ESAB Corporation has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.80 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%.ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

