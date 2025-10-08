HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 105.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 215.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE KB opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00.

KB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. KB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KB. Wall Street Zen cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.