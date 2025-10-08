HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Nomura alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,412,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,037,000 after buying an additional 1,094,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 289,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $2,149,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nomura in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nomura Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:NMR opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nomura had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.