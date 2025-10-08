HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

