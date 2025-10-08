HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,134,000 after purchasing an additional 186,440 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,212,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,419,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,147,000 after buying an additional 1,431,620 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,338,000 after buying an additional 651,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,705,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,447,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

