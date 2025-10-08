HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,320,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,120,000 after acquiring an additional 692,404 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $51,049,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 541,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 396,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 186,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

