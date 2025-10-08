HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company $MOS

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 29.83%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

