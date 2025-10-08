HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Acuren Corp $TIC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuren Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acuren during the first quarter worth approximately $4,429,000.
Acuren Price Performance
Shares of TIC stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Acuren Corp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Acuren Company Profile
Acuren Corporation provides critical asset integrity services in North America. Its activities include various nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions, such as radiography, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant testing, and visual inspection. Its NDT activities include inspection and evaluation of industrial equipment through various technology-enabled methods to ensure asset integrity, avoid accidents, and comply with regulatory requirements without destroying the asset or component.
