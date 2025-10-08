HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Trading Up 22.1%

IETC opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $738.49 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.15. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $98.03.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.